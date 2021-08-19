Brittany Mayer gives fiery speech at SD County Board of Supervisors meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting Tuesday night regarding COVID-19 restrictions — and things got heated.

Residents expressed outraged at county officials saying they are working against the people and not working to protect the constitution

Resident Brittany Mayer was one of those San Diegans who delivered an impassioned speech at the meeting.

Mayer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the meeting.

Mayer described that San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher refused to make eye contact with the constituents who spoke at the meeting, adding that it was degrading to those who give him his power.

She echoed what she said during the meeting, that San Diegans are done being berated around as if the city lives in a hospital ward.

Brittany Mayer delivers fiery speech to the county. "We are done, the consent of the governed is removed. We will not comply. We do not consent. @Nathan_Fletcher you are on notice. We will constitutionally remove all petty tyrants beginning now." More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/UB5menKnwf — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 17, 2021