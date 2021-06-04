Broad Street Dough Co celebrates National Doughnut Day with Grand Opening

Joseph Ramaglia opened Broad Street Dough Co back in October in Encinitas. Given the pandemic it wasn’t the best time to open a business but he was thrilled to have a location. His sister started the brand back home in New Jersey and he was excited to open a store in San Diego. National Doughnut Day being the perfect day to have the official Grand Opening. The day a family affair with Ramaglia’s fiance, brother and father all on hand bright and early to help with doughnut production.

The shop features over 40 different kinds of doughnuts made to order. The have a variety of vegan, dairy and gluten free options.