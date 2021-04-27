Broadway San Diego announces its return in the fall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway San Diego is thrilled to announce that Broadway is coming back to San Diego.

The 44th Season that had been set to begin in the fall of 2020 will now take place a year later – starting this November.

The season kicks off a hometown favorite, directed by former Artistic Director of The Old Globe, Jack O’Brien –HAIRSPRAY.

Next spring, the Grammy & Tony Award®-winner for Best Musical, THE BAND’S VISIT comes to town, followed by the fan-favorite musical comedy that’s “even funnier than the movie” (New York Post), TOOTSIE.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including best Musical, HADESTOWN is the haunting and hopeful journey to the underworld and back. Just in time for summer, one of Hollywood’s most beloved stories, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL makes its San Diego debut.

Aaron Sorkin’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prizewinning masterwork will take the stage and is the first play presented by Broadway San Diego in over a decade. Next up is the Diane Paulus-directed and previously announced post-Broadway run of the American classic, 1776 –now coming to San Diego fresh from Broadway.

The remaining productions from the end of the 2019-2020 season are now scheduled, beginning with the “loverly” Lincoln Center Production of MY FAIR LADY, followed by La Jolla Playhouse-bred COME FROM AWAY returning to its home to captivate audiences. And finally, the highly anticipated run of MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and directed by San Diego native Casey Nicholaw.

“We are thrilled that both our 2019-2020, and our 44th paused seasons were able to stay intact with new dates secured,” said Vanessa Davis, General Manager of Broadway San Diego. “The support of our audiences has been extraordinary over the last year and we can’t wait to welcome them back see them and share these incredible shows with San Diego.

Plus, 2019-2020 Season Ticket Holders will finally have the chance to see their remaining three season shows.”

Visit BroadwaySD.com for more information.