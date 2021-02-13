Brother and sister jailed for Lemon Grove strip-mall shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A probationer and his sister were behind bars Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 23-year-old man wounded last week in Lemon Grove.

Jacob Reyes, 24, and his 25-year-old sibling, Jaysena, were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the firearm assault near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and state Route 94, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victim suffering from bullet wounds to his legs at a strip mall in the 6900 block of Broadway shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 3. His injuries were not believed to be life- threatening, Lt. Michael Rand said.

A fugitive task force took Jacob Reyes into custody at a Lemon Grove home with help from a SWAT team. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and violating terms of his probation.

Jaysena Reyes turned herself in later the same day and is expected to face a charge of being an accessory to the crime, Rand said.

The lieutenant did not reveal a suspected motive for the shooting or disclose what led investigators to identify Jacob Reyes or his sister as suspects in the case.