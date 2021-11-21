‘Brothers Reborn’ focuses on men’s personal growth through community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brothers Reborn seeks to focus on personal growth, adventure, and abundance for men through a life-coaching community.

Ian Western, Founder and Head Coach of Brothers Reborn, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his growth journey and his community.

Western described being depressed for most of his life, but through other mentors he was able to lift himself up and now seeks to help others.

At Brothers Reborn, November is for focusing on men’s mental health.