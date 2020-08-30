Bruce Pechman: Awesome tools for working from home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People are working from home has become the new normal—that means more video teleconferencing using Zoom, Skype, and interactive virtual classrooms.

The big problem is almost everyone is using inferior tools resulting in poor video quality and making participants sound like they are living on a distant planet.

The Muscleman of Technology demonstrated on Good Morning San Diego some hot products to make you look and sound more professional and polished.

Litra Torch 2.0 – Pro-Grade Home Lighting

www.Litra.com $89.99

Litra is a local San Diego company that designs award winning professional grade video camera lights for every application! Whether you are looking to improve your home lighting for streaming, classroom, Zoom or Skype, Litra has you covered. Even if you are creating professional level videos, or looking to add robust lighting to your DSLR or even a Smartphone visit the Litra site to see their awesome selection. The new the LitraTorch 2.0 is only 1.5″ x 1.5″ compact size—it brings high quality continuous lighting into an impressively compact form factor that easily fits in your pocket. What power… 800 Lumen, 450 Lumen, 100 Lumen, and a 2200 Lumen strobe…for added flexibility! The LitraTorch2.0 features 16 LEDs a 90+CRI at 5700K daylight temperature. MIL-SPEC 810 tested and waterproof up to 60ft, the LitraTorch 2.0 was designed to withstand the inevitable bumps, drops, and spills of content creation.

Comes everything you need including white diffuser, GoPro ¼ 20 Finger Mount, 2 Magnetic Mounts, Cold Shoe Mount, and more!

Shure MV51 Microphone

www.Shure.com $199

Shure’s MV51 is expertly designed and provides flawless audio performance for professionals joining daily video calls. The Shure MV51 is a professional-quality USB condenser microphone, ideal for home recording, podcasting, video conferencing, and Skype and Zoom calls. The attractive and durable all-metal design features an adjustable kickstand for desktop use, and can also mount onto a microphone stand. A touch panel user interface provides control of microphone gain, headphone level, application modes, and muting. Drivers will be automatically installed and the touch panel illuminates to indicate a successful connection compatible with PCs and Macs.

Jabra Evolve2 85 – Professional Office Headset

www.Jabra.com $449 Available Black or Beige Color

The Jabra Evolve2 85 is the latest evolution in our professional range of office headsets which have been designed to improve concentration and collaboration for the modern-day office worker. Engineered to keep you focused, the Evolve2 85 offers Active Noise Cancellation,

10 microphones in total, including 4 microphones in the boom-arm and 6 in the ear cups,

(4 microphone call technology in the boom-arm and 6 microphone call technology in the ear cups for “on-the-go”), up to 40 hours wireless battery life, 40MM speakers for immersive music, an integrated busy light. Works with all leading UC platforms and certified for Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams variant has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows instant connection to colleagues and meetings.

Creative LIVE! Cam Sync 1080P – “Full HD Wide-Angle Webcam”

www.creative.com Only $49.99

The Live! Cam Sync 1080p webcam also has a “Dual Built-in Mic” so you also sound great!

This is the perfect webcam—and at the right price to work or learn from home. Featuring a full HD wide-angle lens with a dual built-in mic that offers excellent video quality and crystal-clear communication. You’ll love the include & attached lens cap for added privacy and security! A universal tripod mount allows greater flexibility for users to find the best angle.

The Live! Cam Sync 1080p is UVC compliant, which makes conference calls easy and hassle-free (requires no additional driver installation or software), and instantly works when plugged into an available USB port on PC’s or Apple Macs.

ChargeTech 40K Portable Power Unit

www.ChargeTech.com $209 (Model: PPO40K)

ChargeTech is a local technology company based in Solana Beach, CA!

For the past 10 years they specialize in portable power products, and charging stations. The 40K Portable Power Outlet stands out as the perfect balance of portability and power with a nice LCD status display. The 40K unit, refers to its impressive battery capacity of 40,200 milliamp hours! Comes with an AC outlet, 2 USB outlets, and 1 USB-C outlet (supports “Fast Charging through USB-C to USB-C). About the size of a hardcover book, the ChargeTech 40K PPO has the most power per cubic inch of any AC PPO on the market today, making it the perfect everyday companion for travelers, workers, or anyone who want to access all-day power without having to rely on a hard connection to a wall.