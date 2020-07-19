Bruce Pechman: “Cool Gear for COVID-19”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Most people are aware of the basics of illness prevention…like handwashing—but there are several bacteria-gathering products most people own that can make us sick.

The Muscleman of Technology joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate and explain some products that you may want to consider when it comes to protecting your home and family.

HealthySole HOME—Kills Germs on the Soles of Shoes

www.HealthySolehome.com $495

HealthySole HOME device helps users disinfect their footwear before (or as) they enter their house…keeping viruses and bacteria out and reducing the risk they may bring illnesses home with them. The HealthySole device uses ultraviolet-C (UVC) light to deactivate germs on the soles of shoes and help keep people safer and healthier.

When a person stands on a HealthySole HOME device, a steady beam of UVC light bathes the soles of their shoes, neutralizing up to 99.7 percent of germs. The entire process from start to finish takes less than 10 seconds!

Shoes can collect germs throughout the day as you walk from place to place. Studies show that nearly 40 percent of the shoes tested inside houses have higher levels of dangerous bacteria than toilet surfaces, bathroom sinks, and even dust on our floors.

Raycop RS PRO UVC Fabric Sanitizer

www.Raycop.com $269.95

The RS Pro is the only allergen vacuum to eliminate 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, allergy-causing dust mites and pollen with heat & UVC light. It uses the same UVC sanitizing light that hospitals use to remove 99.9% of viruses & bacteria. The vacuum also includes HEPA filtration and air redirect suction technology to protect fabrics while reducing allergens. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Current shelter-in-place directives can worsen allergies caused by the dust mites that live in our homes’ soft surfaces.

PhoneSoap Pro – Kills Germs & Bacteria on Phones

www.PhoneSoap.com $119.95

The UV-C lights inside PhoneSoap kill germs without harmful heat, liquids or chemicals! Your phone is 18x dirtier and contains more harmful bacteria than a public toilet.

The new redesigned PhoneSoap Pro model is big enough to sanitize even the largest smartphones in the market! PhoneSoap uses UVC technology to kill the germs and bacteria on the surface of your phone. PhoneSoap solves the “growing” problem of illness-causing bacteria on your devices. It only takes 5 minutes for your phone to be free and clean of dangerous bacteria that can make you sick—or that you could pass on to others. Bacteria thrive in warm environments like the front display of your phone.

Nano-suction feet contain thousands of microscopic air pockets to keep the unit firmly in place. Comes in 6 colors!

TAO Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer

www.Amazon.com $39.99

The TAO Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer kills germs and viruses on toothbrushes without any harsh chemicals using UVC germicidal light! With so many germs in the bathroom, Germ Shield is the perfect product for anyone who keeps their toothbrush on the counter. In addition to the many germs and viruses that spread airborne or by touching surfaces, the mouth is home to millions of germs. In removing plaque and other soft debris from the teeth, toothbrushes become contaminated with bacteria, blood, saliva, oral debris, and toothpaste. Because of this contamination, it’s important that one’s toothbrush is as clean as possible before use. The Germ Shield universal UV Sanitizer is an all-in-one solution for sanitizing any size toothbrush (including Sonicare, Oral-B, traditional toothbrushes, and more).