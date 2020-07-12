Bruce Pechman: Home Computer Security

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Almost every day we hear about security breaches—and many can impact our personal information. Today we must protect ourselves from Identity Theft, Malware, Spyware and Computer Viruses.

Bruce Pechman, The Muscleman of Technology shared some products and tips that can save your personal data from falling into the wrong hands:

Bitdefender Total Security 2020

www.Bitdefender.com $44.99/1-Year—Includes Protection for 5 Devices!

Includes Protection for Windows, Android Phones AND Macs, iOS Apple Phones

Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses and their devices. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider-of-choice, used in over 38% of the world’s security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by our customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on. Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries!

Malwarebytes — Anti-Malware Software

www.malwarebytes.com FREE version or $39.99 Premium Version (14-day free trial)

Malwarebytes Premium Version will clean up an already-infected computer!

Malwarebytes is the next-gen cybersecurity company that millions worldwide trust. Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions.

Malwarebytes software for PC’s have a proven record of protecting computers by completely removing all forms of malware including viruses, trojans, spyware, adware, and rootkits. Cutting edge remediation technologies clean up malware that other security products may have missed.

CCleaner

www.ccleaner.com FREE (Pro Version is $24.95)

CCleaner is an indispensable tool that is a must have for every PC!

It not only scans and deletes unnecessary (and useless) files to free-up hard drive space, it also erases your private data…like your browsing history and list of most recently opened files in various programs. CCleaner launched in 2004 and has been downloaded 2.5 billion times in every single country worldwide! Two versions available for home users:

CCleaner Free or CCleaner Professional ($24.95) users benefit from automatic cleaning, unlocked Software Updater, instant updates, priority support and more.

Also available on Mac, Android, and several PC versions available to businesses.

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

http://wdc.li/6005GMC0J 500 GB-$154.99 / 1TB-$249.99 / 2TB-$399 (5-year limited warranty)

Available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and WD Online Store

As the newest drives to the WD Black collection, the external WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD provides your PC or console with read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and up to 2TB of storage—that means you’ll spend less time waiting to get back in the game and more time actually playing your game collection. This SSD strikes the perfect balance of speed and performance with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface! Whether you’re looking to boost your system’s overall responsiveness or reduce load times you’ll fall in love with the WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD. Comes in a sleek aluminum thermal heatsink design—it’s shock-resistant and portable form factor provides fast access to your data or gaming library, anywhere you go.

DataLocker K300 SSD Thumb Drive

www.DataLocker.com 32GB Capacity is about $175

The DataLocker K300 is no ordinary USB Thumb Drive—it’s the only platform independent, encrypted, keypad, to incorporate an OLED display to enable advanced security features and uses a super-fast micro SSD inside! It is completely cross-platform compatible and with a rechargeable battery on board the device (charges whenever it is in use). The K300 is bootable and works with any system that can handle USB Mass Storage. Includes industrial strength AES 256-bit encryption to keep your most sensitive data safe, plus it’s a waterproof design!

Available in capacities of: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The display supports true alpha-numeric password-based authentication.