Bruce Pechman: Innovative Health Gadgets

CDN Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer ($140)

(San Diego Restaurant Supply) or Chef City Restaurant Equipment & Supply

The CDN Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer is a commercial model that would be a great choice for restaurants, businesses or schools! It’s a medical-grade model that can scan the temperatures of employees, quickly and safely. It uses infrared technology to measure forehead or surface temperature—with 1-second response time!

Uses an algorithm to convert forehead temperature into the oral equivalent.

One-button operation makes it easy to use, and because there’s no contact…there’s no need for sterilization after each use. It’s also highly accurate, with memory recall for up to 25 readings. Blue backlight for low light conditions with audible temperature alert, or silent mode. FDA listed, with multiple certifications for commercial use.

Sold at two San Diego locations – San Diego Restaurant Supply & Chef City Restaurant Equipment & Supply (9150 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego)

iGrow Hair Growth System

www.iGrowlaser.com $449

NOTE:

“Male pattern baldness is the most common form of hair loss, and affects an estimated 50 million men in the US alone! 65% of men will start to lose their hair by age 35—and 85% of men will have significant thinning of their hair by age 50”

The iGrow Hair growth System is a hands-free, FDA-Cleared, hands-free Low-Level Laser Therapy LLLT product that is clinically proven to regrow hair in both men and women. It treats the entire scalp at once, hands-free, in 25-minute sessions while watching TV, checking email, reading or just relaxing to music. Treatment protocol is to use the iGrow every-other-day for 4-6 months, after which most find they can use it more sporadically to keep the follicles working to their best potential. Hands-free and easy to use, the iGrow has multiple published clinical trials showing both safety and remarkable results. Can be found online at www.igrowlaser.com as well as various clinics, medspas and resellers.

ToeMate—Thermal Nail Fungus Treatment Kit

https://thetoematestore.com

ToeMate “30-Day” Mild Infection Kit is $25.00 / ToeMate “90-Day” Severe Infection Kit is $65.00

If you have a nail fungus infection…ToeMate is a great solution!

If you follow the ToeMate program, it should take about 3 months to clear up the infection. Infected nails become thicker as the infection spreads, making it more difficult for any topical medication to penetrate. For the medication to penetrate and actually reach the fungus infection through nail keratin, the topical treatment must be at least partially water soluble. ToeMate does this by having you immerse your infected nail for 10 minutes a day in warm water mixed with their ToeMate Antifungal Thermal Solution. After soaking, apply the ToeMate Nail Cleaner. This process allows the included Fungus medication to penetrate the nail. Everything you need is included inside the ToeMate Kit, including the soaking bowls. ToeMate is a great alternative to taking possibly toxic oral drugs. See the website above for more information.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Phone

www.att.com $44.34/month w/ AT&T Installment Plan (visit website for current offers)

Introducing the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G—the top of the line Samsung Flagship phone! The Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next. The new “S Pen” and Samsung Notes are so responsive, it feels like you’re using a real pen to jot notes and sketch ideas.

You can even convert your notes into Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, and save and sync.

Get smooth motion, fluid scrolling and low blue light emissions on a giant size 6.9″ Infinity-O Display. HyperFast Processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 3GHz) transforms your working, gaming, and bingeing so you can multitask without slowing down.

Running on the latest Android OS 10! Here are some of the highlight features:

The most power ever on Galaxy Note: 50x Super Resolution Zoom Camera (and a 5X Optical Zoom). Shoot stunning 8K videos with new 8K video camera. New Mystic Bronze Metallic color. Toughest Gorilla glass ever in a smartphone!

Gorgeous huge 6.9 display, HyperFast 5G and Wi-Fi optimization take your playtime to the next level. Equipped with a gigantic 4,500 mAh intelligent battery.

As if an all-day battery wasn’t enough, the Note20 Ultra 5G lets you plug in and charge up lightning-fast with 25W Super-Fast Charger—100% charge in about an hour!

All new S Pen is so smart it automatically straightens out your off-kilter writing and transforms hastily-written notes into buttoned-up text. Available on all carriers.