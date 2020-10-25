Bruce Pechman: Innovative home tech products





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology showcased new trends and hot products for your house.

Brookstone PhotoShare Smart Digital Photo Frames

www.amazon.com Available in 10.1-inch and 14-inch sizes

The 10″ size is on sale for $199 $120 at Amazon.com The14″ size is $229

The perfect gift—simple to set-up, just connect to a Wi-Fi network, then start receiving photos within minutes of being unboxed! Choose from two real wood frame colors, Black or Dark Espresso. 8GB internal memory (holds 5,000+ photos) and storage can be expanded with ports for a USB drive or SD card. The App is intuitive and easy to use. Frames are compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod. You can send pictures to your frame from phones, PC’s, tablets, FB accounts, and more. The Brookstone PhotoShare smart digital photo frames feature vibrant high definition touchscreen displays and quickly connect to a WiFi network to accept images sent from family and friend’s smartphones via easy to use PhotoShare technology. A great gift for the holidays and they are a frequent choice on wedding and baby registries so consumers can share and enjoy photos of their expanding families. Also sold at Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco.

MOVA Globes

www.MovaGlobes.com $369.99

MOVA® Globes rotate with no batteries using first-of-its-kind technology—the inner globe contains a precise mechanism made of solar cells and magnets. Solar cells provide power when light passes through, while a magnet reacts with the Earth’s magnetic field to keep the globe in uninterrupted motion. Because the globe’s rotation is powered by light and earth’s magnetic field…NO cords and Batteries are ever needed!

You Mova globe will turn when exposed to ambient light and there are over to visit their site above to see over 40 different designs including world maps, outer space, and famous artworks, and even sports balls!

POWER UVC PRO – UVC Sanitizer, Alarm Clock & Bluetooth Speaker

www.ihomeaudio.com/iUVBT1W/ Model# iUVBT1 ($129.99)

From iHome Health—This combo All-in-One UVC Sanitizer, Bluetooth Speaker, and Dual Alarm Clock does it all! The Power UVC Pro product is a UV-C Sanitizer with a Bluetooth Speaker, Alarm Clock, and has Dual USB Charging capability! Keep your daily items sanitized and protect your home from harmful bacteria and viruses with this UV-C Sanitizer. Tested in independent laboratories with results proving a kill rate of 99.9% on pathogens.

The alarm Clock has a battery back-up and dual alarms. The clock display even has a light sensor that automatically dims clock brightness based on ambient room light level. Features include a robust UV-C Light chamber with 12 LEDs (top and bottom for full 360° sanitization coverage) to sanitizes your phones and other small objects, plus status lights indicating cleaning process cycle. This device sanitizes everyday objects in

3 minutes and features a countdown timer that displays the 180-second sanitization cycle. You’ll love the Bluetooth speaker to stream audio of your favorite music and dual USB ports to charge mobile devices.

Dremel VERSA Power Scrubber

www.Amazon.com or https://shop.dremel.com About $49.99

Waterproof and rechargeable, Dremel VERSA Power Scrubber is ready to tackle your most demanding cleaning tasks! Includes 2 handy bonus accessories: Power Scrubber Corner Brush & rubber Splash Guard. Way faster than scrubbing by hand and perfect for cleaning autos & tire rims, stove tops, bathroom tiles and just about anything else.

LuminAID “Bloomio Twist” – Indoor/Outdoor Solar Lantern

www.amazon.com about $49.99 each

Bloomio Solar Lights connect and control a whole system of wireless lights from the palm of your hand using LuminAIDs iOS or Android App. This is true “App-Enabled Solar Lighting” to set or find the perfect mood with just about any color choice and patterns. Rain or shine, rest assured your room or outdoor space will stay bright. The Bloomio Gem is waterproof, floatable, and dependable!

Choose from hundreds of color options using the free app and even group lights together to create a network of lights for any area. Set light schedules, control multiple Bloomio lights at once, and choose from hundreds of colors to set the perfect mood.

Made from durable TPU and is 100% waterproof and dustproof! It twists flat in one easy motion for storage, charging, and travel. Can be hung from the built-in removable strap or floated on water. Dimensions inflated: 5.5″ Long x 5.75″ High x 5″ Wide