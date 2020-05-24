Bruce Pechman: LED programmable face mask

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bruce Pechman, The Muscleman of Technology joined Good Morning San Diego to show off a LED Programmable Face Mask.

The face mask from www.LumenCouture.com costs $95 and it starts shipping in a few days on May 25th.

For every mask sold Lumen Couture will donate 60% of profits to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund.

The LED Face Mask that allows you to create your own custom messages and designs in vibrant LED colors.

This LED Matrix Face Mask is an app-controlled through Bluetooth. Battery lasts about 3-4 hours per charge.