Bruce Pechman shows products to keep warm this winter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – January is the coldest month in San Diego, and if you want to beat the “Winter Blues” The Muscleman of Technology showed some great new high-tech apparel & gear to keep you warm and toasty indoors and outdoors this winter.

Columbia Sportswear 780 TurboDown Parka with Omni-Heat

www.Columbia.com On Sale for $214.99 Regularly $430.00

This parka annihilates chills with its fully seam sealed, waterproof-breathable design, 700-fill-power goose down, and Omni-Tech heat-reflective technology called Omni-Heat! It’s like being wrapped in a fortress of warmth—features 4-way comfort stretch fabric, adjustable comfort cuffs, and a drawcord hem so you can move and adjust freely.

Hood easily detaches and can be stowed in the zippered chest or hand pockets.

Features the Omni-Tech™ waterproof and breathable fully seam sealed Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective technology, along with performance enhanced 780 TurboDown.

No need to be cold this winter, also features interior security pocket!

Heat Holders® – The Warmest Thermal Socks & Winter-Wear

www.Heatholders.com Price depends on product selected

If you have cold feet in the winter, we have the solution for you!

Heat Holders® are the warmest thermal socks and are made using a proprietary 3-stage process. An advanced insulating yarn is used to construct a sock with a long loop thermal pile which is then intensely brushed. This traps warm air generated by your body closer to your skin for longer, keeping you warm and comfortable. Heat Holders are made using acrylic yarn, which is great at wicking away moisture. Your feet will be warm & comfy, not sweaty! See web site above for all styles & choose from 3 different warmth levels.

Today we featured Heat Holders:

– Original Thermal Socks with patented long loop pile for maximum warmth and comfort—7X times warmer than basic cotton socks!

– High Performance Gloves with “Heatweaver” lining feels like luxurious fur! Maximizes warm air close to your hands. Thinsulate provides extra warmth & breathability. Waterproof & Windproof!

– Thermal Hats is exceptionally thermally effective, with a HeatWeaver® plush insulating liner specially developed to hold heat in.

American Giant – Made in USA “Greatest Hoodie Ever Made”

www.American-Giant.com $112.00 Men’s & Women Styles

Called “The Greatest Hoodie Ever Made” by many—the American Giant CLASSIC FULL ZIP Hoodie is truly the best hoodie you’ll ever buy! Made with the highest-quality materials and the most local supply chain you can find. 100% combed ringspun cotton!

Features include reinforced elbow patches, double-lined hood, custom metal zipper, grommets, and drawcord tips. Discover American made activewear and accessories for men & women from American Giant! This is a very consciousness company that sources American cotton because they care about the quality of ingredients, minimizing the impact they make, and supporting local farmers in the communities where they operate. We make clothing that’s durable, not disposable. High quality. Built to last.

Davek Alert Umbrella – Never Leave Your Umbrella Behind Again!

www.Davekny.com $135

The Davek Alert Umbrella is a high-tech smart umbrella you cannot lose!

This sleek umbrella features our advanced “Loss Alert Technology” and will connect seamlessly to your smart phone. A tiny beacon chip embedded into the handle will broadcast a special “proximity signal” from your umbrella. This signal is read by an app on your smartphone which can track the distance between the phone and umbrella.

If the distance exceeds approx. 30 feet, the umbrella will send a subtle alert to your phone! Never leave your umbrella behind again! The Davek Alert Umbrella is made super-strong too. The core support rib is composed of steel, aircraft-grade aluminum and flexible fiberglass. The shaft is 100% solid steel. The canopy is made from 190-thread count microfiber fabric, the highest weave available.