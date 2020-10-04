Bruce Pechman: Stay healthy with healthy foods

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s never too late to make healthier choices when it comes to what we eat!

The reality is we need strong immune system health to fight the current pandemic. The Muscleman of Technology will demonstrate organic healthy food products that can make you feel better, give you more energy & help boost your immunity.

Organic NuttZo— UPGRADE Your Peanut Butter!

www.Nuttzo.com 12 oz. jars are $11.99 each

NuttZo is made right here in Sunny San Diego…and is a deliciously-healthy, organic 7 nut + seed butter! This super healthy spread is 100% Organic, high in omega fats and protein—and amazingly delicious on your favorite snack or right out of the jar!

It’s the most delicious and healthiest spread so you can now make the best PB&J sandwiches ever…ones that are actually good for you! NuttZo never adds sugar or palm oil and is Non-GMO and Gluten Free Certified. Created here in San Diego and sold nationwide, NuttZo was developed by a local mom Danielle LiVolsi, after she and her husband adopted 2 who were vitamin deficient and donates a portion of its sales to “Project Left Behind”, a nonprofit helping orphaned children around the world.

Bard Valley Natural Delights® Organic Pitted Dates

www.NaturalDelights.com Available at Amazon, Walmart and Sprouts (about $9 for 12 oz)

Medjool dates are super portable and make for great on-the-go organic healthy snacks!

Natural Delights® Medjool dates are loaded with complex carbs (33g per serving) and

potassium (281 mg per serving) making them an ideal performance pick-up or guilt free snack. Did you know that Medjool dates contain 50% more Potassium by weight than Bananas? Natural Delights® is the #1 brand of fresh Medjool dates in the United States. Natural Delights® Pitted Medjool dates are pitted by hand to ensure premium quality. Grown in Bard Valley California. Bard Valley has all the natural qualities to grow the -best medjool dates, fresh water, heat, low humidity and sandy loam soil.

RnA ReSet Total Body Immunity Bundle

www.RNAreset.com See web site for current pricing

The RnA ReSet Total Body Immunity Bundle is a stress-free, time-saving program for immune support*. It would be nice if your immune system could get all of the vitamins and minerals it needs from your diet, but that is no longer practical. Since soils are depleted of nutrients, food no longer contains the same levels of vitamins and minerals that it used to. Not all vitamins and minerals are created equal! Most supplements are not easy for the body to absorb. The RnA ReSet Total Body Immunity vitamins are food-based, making them more bioavailable so your body can make better use of them.

The carefully-selected nutrients work together synergistically. For example, magnesium is required to help the body use vitamin D properly.

Seapoint Farms Organic Pasta

www.amazon.com

Seapoint Farms new line of deliciously nutritious protein-rich snacks called “Mighty Lil’ Lentils” are perfect for health-conscious and mainstream consumers! Get ready to embrace a protein-rich and very tasty alternative to traditional high-calories snacks.

Fueled by Plant Based Protein, these new artisan snacks are deliciously nutritious & amazingly versatile. Mighty Lil’ Lentils come in four delicious flavors and are packed with nutrients, and bursting with flavor. Enjoy them on their own, pair them with your favorite beverage (wink wink), or add a crunch to your salads and trail mixes.

Mighty Lil’ Lentils are ready to be enjoyed at home, at work or on the go. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and Non GMO project verified, Mighty Lil’ Lentils are also rich in nutrients, vitamins and fiber, free of trans fat and cholesterol and naturally sustainable.

Mighty Lil’ Lentils 4 Flavors Choices:

• Pink Himalayan Salt – Dusted with the perfect amount of salt (vegan and gluten-free)

• Falafel – Exotic and mildly spicy (vegan and gluten-free)

• Barbeque – Smokey, sweet, and savory (gluten-free)

• Cinnamon Sugar – Slightly sweet and sassy (gluten-free)

Be sure to check out Seapoint Farms 100% Certified USDA Organic Edamame Pasta!

PINES Organic Greens

www.WheatGrass.com 8 oz. Glass Bottle of Mighty Greens about $29.99 to $37.99

Pines Greens (since 1976) without exaggerating are the best Greens money can buy. Why? Pines is a “seed-to-shelf” manufacturer of USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO Product Verified, RAW, Gluten Free, OU Kosher Wheat Grass, Barley Grass and the only non-GMO Project Verified Alfalfa. PLUS, all Pines products are grown with Rain, not irrigation and grown in mineral rich glacial soil. Pines are all about sustainable agriculture—they harvest at the peak-nutrition time, called the jointing stage. Pines products are packaged in oxygen free amber glass bottles for a 5-year shelf life to ensure highest quality product without compromise. Nobody does that, and that is why Pines is very the BEST in Greens!