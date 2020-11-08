Bruce Pechman, The Muscleman of Technology: Holiday Gift Guide Preview

In a few weeks, it will be Thanksgiving, so it’s time to think about holiday gift-giving. The Muscleman of Technology showed some great deals and great ideas for that special someone.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum

www.Dyson.com On Sale for only $299.99 – Regularly $449

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a powerful, lightweight machine engineered to deep clean floors. This super versatile vac with the Orange tube from Dyson features 2 main brush heads: a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors, and a motorized cleaner head to powerfully remove dirt from carpets. Powerful battery let you clean for up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Features whole-machine filtration and convenient no-touch bin emptying so your hands never touch the dirt! Dyson V8 Absolute quickly transforms into a handheld vac with just one click.

RAMBO – The Complete 5-Movie (4K UHD) Steelbook Collection

www.BestBuy.com about $94.99 to $119.99

It’s a must-have for Rambo fans—for the first time in its 37-year history, the Rambo series is coming home as a complete SteelBook® Set…with original art by some of today’s most celebrated illustrators! Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection arrives on 4K Ultra HD this Holiday season from Lionsgate. Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone. This collection features all 5 action-packed Rambo films including First Blood, First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood.

Otterbox Disney iPhone Cases

www.otterbox.com about $49.95 each

You’ll love the Otterbox Symmetry Series Disney Mickey and Friends Cases!

The original fashionable “Disney Mickey and Friends” case keeps your phone protected through any adventure. Your phones buttons and functions work seamlessly, and the pocket-friendly profile slips easily into tight pockets. Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles!

Fisher Space Pens

www.SpacePen.com Price ranges from $15 to $100 depending on model

Fisher Space Pens are sold at your local Staples, Office Depot, Office Max, or REI

The Fisher “Raw Brass Space Pens” possess antimicrobial properties that can destroy bacteria in two hours! The 2 models below are all brass exterior (with a raw brass finish.) The Raw Brass is made from an alloy of copper, which is proven to destroy bacteria in two hours. Fisher Space Pens are designed to perform reliably in the harshest of environments – that’s why they are used & approved in space by NASA! They are proudly made in the USA and unconditionally guaranteed. Unlike ordinary ball pens which rely on gravity to feed ink, the replaceable Space Pen cartridge is pressurized at nearly 35 pounds per square inch! The Fisher Space pen can do things no other pen can such as: writing upside down or at any angle, under water, through grease, extreme temperatures (-30 to +250 degrees F).

Item Number: #M4RAW – Raw Brass “CAP-O-MATIC” Space Pen ($24.00)

Item Number: #400RAW – Raw Brass “Bullet” Space Pen ($27.00)

WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light Modes

www.WORX.com about $99.99 (model WX852L)

The new WORX 12V Multifunction Jump Starter with LED Light is not your ordinary jumper or emergency light. This multifunction emergency tool jumps 12V car batteries; doubles as a two-way charger for cell phones, tablets and other small electronics; and features five LED light options in various configurations (flashlight and emergency light combinations.) Fully charged, it can make 30 jump starts before recharging is needed.

Its battery status indicator has four LED charge levels. It also jumps motorcycles and other machines with 12V batteries. It takes 8 hours to fully charge the jumper. Charge it using the cigarette/power port cable or via a cell phone or tablet. The WORX Multifunction Jumper has five LED light options in various configurations.

The jump starter has reverse polarity protection, includes a set of heavy-duty cables with battery clamps, 12V charging cable and a USB charging cable! The Jump Starter is covered by the WORX 3-year limited warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

www.att.com $43.34/Month with AT&T Installment Plan

Introducing the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G—with all the power to work & play!

Yes, it has a 50x camera zoom, huge 6.9″ screen & 4,500 mAh battery!

You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next. Pen precision meets PC power with S Pen and Samsung Notes.

So responsive, it feels like you’re using a real pen to jot notes and sketch ideas. Send files to your friends wirelessly with “Point to Share” with other compatible Samsung devices. Simply select the pictures, videos or documents you want to share, then point your Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G at your friend’s device and tap Share. Intelligent Battery and “Super Fast Charge” learns from how you work and play to optimize battery life and boost your battery in minutes.