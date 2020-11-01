Bruce Pechman, The Muscleman of Technology: Mandalorian Mania

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you love all things Star Wars, or just a casual fan—there is no denying the “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is the most anticipated sequel on TV!

The journey of The Mandalorian and the Baby Yoda continues. The Muscleman of Technology will show us awesome Mandalorian official gear any fan could want.

PEZ The Mandalorian Gift Set

www.PEZ.com Only $5.99 (Item# 955381)

New for 2020 and sure to be a PEZ collectable favorite—features The Mandalorian™ PEZ Dispenser and The Child on a mini stem PEZ Dispenser. Packaged in a very attractive giftable box with officially licensed graphics…perfect for play or display!

The Mandalorian Polaroid Now Camera

www.BestBuy.com $119.99 / Polaroid i-Type Film 8-pack is $17.99

Starter Set includes Mandalorian Camera & 3-packs of Mandalorian film for $169.99

To celebrate the live action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian—Polaroid has launched

a special collector’s edition of The Mandalorian-themed Polaroid Now Instant Camera and The Mandalorian-themed Polaroid i-Type Color Film…featuring the Child.

The special-edition camera is inspired by the Mandalorian’s armor, reminiscent of Beskar steel adorned with the character’s design details. The Polaroid Now camera also features the latest analog technology with autofocus, double exposure, self-timer, and a dynamic flash. The i-Type film features 8 color photographs with limited-edition frame designs.

TERVIS “The Mandalorian” Drinkware

www.Tervis.com

Mandalorian This is the Way, 30 oz. Stainless Tumbler $39.99

Tervis has several Mandalorian-themed bottles & tumblers include BPA-free leak resistant, easy-to-clean and easy-close hammer lid! Triple insulation reduces condensation and keeps your drink hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 24 hours (use caution with hot liquids).

MONOPOLY: The Mandalorian Edition

www.Amazon.com OR www.Hasbro.com $39.99

In the MONOPOLY STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Edition board game, players can play as The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, or Kuiil. Getting “The Child’ token lets players enhance their character’s special ability and use The Child’s unique ability. Buy hideouts, win battles, and earn Imperial credits. If an Imperial enemy gets The Child, the game’s over for everyone! Ages 8 & up.

OPERATION: The Mandalorian Game

www.Amazon.com OR www.Hasbro.com $19.99

With this OPERATION: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION Game,

kids can imagine scenes from THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series!

Fans have fallen in love with THE CHILD, the character they call “BABY YODA,” and must try to stop the mischief! Look at all the objects THE CHILD has taken, including a froggy, a cup of broth, and a Mudhorn egg! Players can have fun using the tweezers as they try to remove the most pieces from the game unit without setting off the buzzer. This game is for 1 or more players. Includes gameboard, tweezers, 11 plastic objects, storage tray, and instructions. Ages 6 & up, requires 2-“AA” batteries, not included.

Star Wars Mandalorian “THE CHILD” Animatronic Edition Toy www.Amazon.com OR www.Hasbro.com $59.99 (Free Shipping)

From HASBRO’S STAR WARS Collection comes THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION toy with sounds and motorized sequences! He may look like “BABY YODA,” but this lovable creature is called THE CHILD – and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from STAR WARS. Touching the top of THE CHILD’S head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Lay THE CHILD toy down and it will close its eyes and take a “Force nap.” Requires 2-“AAA” batteries, included. Ages 4 & up.

Star Wars: 6″ The Mandalorian Figure (The Black Series)

www.Amazon.com OR www.Hasbro.com $19.99

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series. Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure in their action figure. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Ages 4 & up.