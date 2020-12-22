Bruce Pechman, The Muscleman of Technology shares last minute holiday gift ideas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Looking for some really good…and easy to order last-minute gift ideas?

The Muscleman of Technology joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate new products and connected tech services to put a smile on anyone’s face this holiday season.

“Carry-on 88-Key Folding Piano” and MIDI Controller $99.99

Exclusively at Guitar Center Stores & Guitarcenter.com (also MusiciansFriend.com)

What a fabulous last minute gift idea for anyone—a Carry-On 88-Key Folding Piano and MIDI Controller to make & play music on the go. This is no toy; it offers a true 88 standard-size keys for that real playing feel with 128 built-in sounds, 128 built-in Rhythms, as well as 30 Backing Tracks. That’s not all…stereo speakers, a headphone plug-in, MIDI, and up to 8 hours of normal playing time on a full charge. The coolest part is when you are done playing, it folds up compact for easy storage! Other features include onboard metronome (with six accent settings), plus comes with a sustain pedal, USB charging cable and a branded carry-on tote bag for safe travel. Amazing value!!

Folded dimensions are only 12.9″ x 4.7″ x 3.3″ and weighs 3.5 lbs.

Eco Gloves – 100% Biodegradable Disposable Gloves (Made from Plants)

www.EcoGloves.co Box of 100 only $14.99

Eco Gloves are an outstanding value and the best high quality, “Food Grade Compliant” eco-friendly gloves for home and professional use! They are clear, lightweight, and 100% compostable gloves made from bio-based materials with Advanced Bipolymer Technology (ABT). Keep your hands protected and clean no matter the mess at hand. They’re non-plastic, non-nitrile, latex free, BPA free, powder free, and paraben free so you can use them without worry. Great for placing in home kitchens, picking up pet waste, restaurants, gas stations, hospitals, airports, etc.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio Subscription

www.siriusxm.com see website for latest specials & packages

Special Holiday Offer:

3 months of SiriusXM’s Premier Package for $1…plus get 3 months of Hulu FREE: www.SiriusXM.com/Hulu3 (See Offer Details at link)

SiriusXM has special holiday offers going on right now—including a streaming offer with 3-months of Hulu. Get over 300+ channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, talk, comedy, news, and more to rock your ride. No car? No problem! With this package you can stream SiriusXM at home or anywhere you go with the SiriusXM app. Now you can listen to SiriusXM at home or almost anywhere! Personalize and create your own mix. Hundreds of ad-free music channels for every taste, so you can find the perfect music to match your mood or activity. If you’re looking for holiday music this season, we give you 17 holiday channels to choose from! see website above for all the details. SiriusXM is the new destination for original, exclusive, and popular podcasts See www.siriusxm.com for all the details.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

www.OXO.com $99.99

If you know someone who is a coffee lover, you might as well get them a gift that will help them unlock their coffee beans full potential! Everyone knows the best coffee starts from the grounds up—the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder to help your beans unlock their full potential. It couldn’t be any simpler, just add beans and choose from 15 grind size settings (from espresso to French press) – turn the dial to select grinding time and push to start. Stainless Steel Conical Burrs create uniform grounds, for gold-cup flavor, and the one-touch timer keeps your last setting, so you don’t have to reset it every time.

Sling TV – The Best of Cable for $30/month

www.Sling.com

Explore the new channel lineups and check out some special offers at Sling.com

In addition to trying SLING TV FREE for 3 days…Sling TV is a good option for both NFL & College sport fans—it a streaming service (from the internet) and you can use it on phones/tablets…and just about any device connected to the internet to get service: including iOS and Android devices, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Windows devices etc. It’s simple to use: download the App for the device you plan to use it on from the Sling TV web site get or go to your device Apps Store. Get all the details at www.sling.com (no contracts, no set-up fees, cancel anytime).

HydroJug 64oz. Drinking Bottle with Matching Sleeves

www.thehydrojug.com about $20 to $25 each – (optional insulating sleeves available)

Make an early resolution to drink more water and do something good for your health! HydroJug is made from #5 PP plastic that is BPA free. You are choosing to actively create a healthier lifestyle for yourself. Matching decorative carry sleeves are available so visit, over a dozen sleeves designs and jug colors to choose from so visit their site above!

Dishwasher safe, integrated carry handle, leak-proof seal, and wide