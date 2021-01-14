Brush fire that broke out near Palomar College in San Marcos is contained





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A brush fire that erupted in a botanical garden at Palomar College Thursday afternoon swept over dozens of acres on adjacent brushy hillsides, prompting evacuations in nearby residential neighborhoods but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted at the West Mission Avenue campus for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Marcos Fire Department.

The flames were soon spreading rapidly east of Comet Circle, moving to within about 50 yards of residences along Helmsdale and Kirkwall drives and prompting evacuations along those streets as ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting airplanes and helicopters battled the fire, SoCal Air Operations reported.

Authorities advised residents of other nearby areas that they also might have to clear out of their homes due to the blaze, dubbed the Comet Fire.

As of mid-afternoon, the burn area had grown to about 50 acres. By then, however, it was largely hemmed in by fire retardant dropped by the aircraft along the perimeters of the blaze.

As of 3 p.m., the crews had halted the spread of the fire, officials said.

The origin of the fire was in the Edwin and Frances Hunter Arboretum at Palomar College, according to campus officials.

“Due to the swift reaction of our facilities team to contact the fire department, the fire is not a current threat to the campus,” administrators at the college stated at 2:30 p.m.

The brush fire in the area of Palomar College in San Marcos has grown to about 30 acres and is threatening structures, according to @SMFD. Evacuations are underway in surrounding neighborhoods More info: https://t.co/F4JOTQKoBs pic.twitter.com/k06CptbBVY — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 14, 2021

San Marcos Firefighters (@SMFD) on scene of a Vegetation Fire at Palomar College. Smoke currently seen throughout North County. pic.twitter.com/AXbB17PetS — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 14, 2021