Brush fire forces evacuations in El Cajon





EL CAJON- A brush fire that erupted near the unincorporated Rancho San Diego area near El Cajon tonight has blackened at least 10 acres and threatened structures.

The fire was reported about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.

CALFIRE PIO Thomas Shoots joined KUSI to talk about the fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with San Miguel Fire of a vegetation fire near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego. 10-15 acres, structures threatened. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/ZgQk3etuvC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 3, 2020