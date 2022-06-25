Brush Fire sparks in Buena Vista Lagoon

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A brush fire sparked at 12:40pm Saturday in Buena Vista Lagoon in Carlsbad.

Evacuation along Buena Vista Circle, Kremeyer Circle and Laguna Drive were in order while Carlsbad firefighters were on scene. Carlsbad Police along with Oceanside Police, the Sheriff’s Department and the CHP aided in the containment of the area.

Firefighters were able to contain the 10 acre fire with assistance from water drops from their helicopter. While structures were at risk, no structures were damaged.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area as crews continue to clean up and address any hot spots.