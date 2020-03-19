Bry continues to increase lead over Sherman for second place in mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilwoman Barbara Bry increased her lead for second place over Councilman Scott Sherman in the San Diego mayoral primary election to 444 votes, according to figures released Wednesday by the county Registrar of Voters.

Bry leads Sherman, 79,047-78,603. There are a projected 25,000 ballots left to be counted.

Sherman held a more than 3,000-vote lead when counting was completed March 4, the day after the election. Bry has increased her lead for three consecutive days after cutting Sherman’s lead for each of the nine previous updates.

The top two finishers will advance to the November general election. Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, leads the nonpartisan race with 143,938 votes, 41.77%. Bry is at 22.94% and Sherman at 22.81%.