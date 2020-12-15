Bub’s at the Beach turns outdoor dining space into drive-thru

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Like many restaurants, Bub’s at the Beach is getting creative to survive the restrictions of Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.

They were lucky enough to set up a decently sized outdoor dining area on Garnett Ave, but outdoor dining has been banned once again.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with the owner, Todd Brown, about how he has once again transformed his business to keep their doors open. Brown has created a drive-thru service where his outdoor dining area was once set up.

He is hoping customers will pick up food, but is deeply frustrated with the government’s hypocrisy of big box stores to remain open, and banning dining altogether when the data proves coronavirus isn’t spread while dining outdoors.