Buffalo Bills draft Matt Ariaza, former San Diego Aztec “Punt God”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former RB Bronco and San Diego Aztec is the current recipient of the Ray Guy Award, basically the equivalent of the prestigious Silver Pigskin that goes tot he Nation’s top kicker.

It raised some eyebrows when Matt wasn’t the first specialist selected in this weekend’s NFL draft.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Matt Ariaza about the NFL draft and him reaching the next level.