Build A Miracle Foundation – Gift Drive for Foster Kids in San Diego & Orphans in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 8th annual gift packaging drive this Sunday at 12 pm and Senses & Spaces will be packaging 1,000 gifts for people in need.

They will be donating half of the gifts to the Polinsky Children’s Center so that they can distribute them to the foster youth of San Diego, and the other half to the homeless and orphaned children in Tijuana through the Build A Miracle Foundation.

Certified Interior Designer & Design Psychology Consultant, Diane Zoura, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.