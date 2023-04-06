‘Build A Miracle’ students help build homes in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gabriel Benitez and Ava Simone (top left) have been classmates and friends since preschool, when they started at Notre Dame Academy in Carmel Valley.

They remained close throughout elementary and middle school, and both had traveled down to Tijuana, Mexico over the past fews years building homes with the non-profit organization Build a Miracle.

After being introduced to the charity by their PE coach in 2017, Gabriel’s sister, then 12 year old 7th grader Daniella Benitez, took it upon herself to form a team of donors and build a miracle with the money she raised as the youngest youth ever to do so.

After being touched by the process of completing the home, Gabriel decided to fund the build for his own BAM home. He put together his team of 18 families, having each family committed to raising $1,000.

By 2022, Gabe had already headed up the building of 19 homes along with his sister.

At the beginning of this school year year, Gabriel took charge of the Build a Miracle Club at Cathedral Catholic High School from his sister, Daniella, as she headed off to college, and was intent on creating a miracle through his Club. Gabriel asked Ava to be the Vice President of his BAM Club, and together, they just finished raising the $18,000 needed through friends and family allowing them to take a family from living in dire poverty to living in a fully furnished home with running water, electricity, plumbing, etc.

The two students rounded up a group of student volunteers from their club at CCHS to come down to Tijuana with them on March 25th to paint, furnish and reveal the home to a single mother of two, changing lives forever on both sides of the border.

Both Gabriel and Ava joined KUSI’s Good Morning to share their experience.