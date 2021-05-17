Build muscle and burn fat with Cindy Whitmarsh’s lower body HIIT workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined by Fitness Model Kathy Babcock, visited KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a tutorial on lower body HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training, workouts.

This workout seeks to combine muscle building and fat burning, targeting the butt and thighs.

Whitmarsh recommended viewers to perform each exercise for 30 seconds with a 10 second break, two to three times.

1. Three plyos to touch downs

2. Single leg touch and leap

3. Burpee too quick feet

4. Star Jump to Jack and punch

5. High knee taps to forward lunges

6. Sumo walk/jump squat

7. Double pump to side lunge

8. Curtsy pulse and leap