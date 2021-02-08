Bully’s East adjusts to Covid-19 regulations

Bully’s East is like all restaurants in San Diego doing the best they can to survive. They have opened and shut numerous times, as well as tried take out, in order to keep the lights on. Recently, they placed a tent outside in their parking lot in order to continue to serve their customers.

Owner Derek Dahlen said the whole process has been frustrating with the back and forth and also stressed the need to have indoor dining in order to survive. Dahlen also thanked his long time patrons for continuing to support Bully’s during these tough times.

The restaurant was opened back in 1971 as an expansion on the La Jolla and Del Mar locations. J.D. Dahlen, his wife Ginny and son Derek have become the sole proprietors of Bully’s East keeping the long-standing tradition of serving the best prime rib in town. On February, 26th Bully’s East will celebrate their 50th anniversary.