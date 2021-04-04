Bunny Foo Foo is on an Easter egg hunt for her fur-ever home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Springtime babies Bunny Foo Foo and her sister, Bugs Bunny, have been in foster care for two weeks now are ready to go home!

Bunny Foo Foo loves cuddles, biscuits, and playtime — she is a puppy after all.

Make an adoption appointment to meet Bunny Foo Foo if she’s still available here.

Bunny Foo Foo is:

Three months old.

Basset hound mix.

Currently 12 pounds.

Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds.

Her adoption fee is $525 including the microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Fernanda Lopez from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought Bunny Foo Foo to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.