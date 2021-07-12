Buona Forchetta opens new location in San Marcos

North County Buona Forchetta fans can rejoice. They now have a new location in the San Marcos community. San Diego’s hit Italian restaurant group Buona Forchetta has taken over the former PrepKitchen space in San Marcos.

Italian native Matteo Cattaneo opened his award-winning Buona Forchetta in San Diego’s South Park neighborhood in 2013. Now the franchise has five locations. Like other locations, the restaurant will offer an all-day menu featuring authentic Neapolitan and Roman-style pizzas from a custom Stefano Ferrara Italian pizza oven, as well as appetizers, calzones, fresh pastas, salads, entrees and desserts. They are also now accepting reservations.