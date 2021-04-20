Bureau of Cannabis Control encourages consumers to use licensed cannabis retailers on 4/20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April 20th (4/20) is the unofficial cannabis holiday in California and the U.S.

The California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control is the California state agency responsible for regulating commercial cannabis licenses for medical and adult-use cannabis in California. The Bureau also aims to educate consumers on what is legal and not legal so they can make wise choices about cannabis purchases.

Spokesperson Alex Traverso, Assistant Chief of Communications at the Bureau of Cannabis Control joined Good Morning San Diego to describe requirements for legal purchases such as legal ages, hours of operation, how to determine if a business is legal when visiting a retailer.

Traverso said that there are tools that can aid a consumer such as using a phone camera or QR Code app to scan the QR Code certificate and avoiding products that have exceeded their expiration, best-by, or sell-by date.