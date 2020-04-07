Burger Lounge launches essential corner store to help people amid COVID-19 pandemic

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Just call it Burger Lounge Essentials for the time being.

The popular eatery based in San Diego has launched “Burger Lounge Essentials – A Corner Store.” Robert Lane, Vice President of Marketing, said it was brought to life with two things in mind: create peace of mind for guests as they shop and provide high-quality essentials for any family.

With an array of farm fresh vegetables & fruits, all-natural dairy and non-perishables items, guests can rest assured that no matter what we will always provide food that you can feel about.

Starting next week, Burger Lounge is rolling out a family Burger Lounge kit, for you to make at home. Burger Lounge is open daily for take-out and delivery in most locations.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was at Burger Lounge in Carlsbad with all of the details.

Imagine getting pickup/delivery from your favorite burger spot and at the same time and same place picking up some essential groceries?

Burger Lounge is launching a “corner store.”

