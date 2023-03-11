Burglary suspect shot by law enforcement in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man suspected of burglary was shot by law enforcement in El Cajon today.

The shooting took place just after midnight Friday in the 1100 block of Oro Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies attempted to pullover the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup that was spotted at the scene of a burglary, but the driver refused to stop, according to the department.

During the pursuit, a confrontation took place, and a deputy opened fire on the driver of the pickup, according to authorities.

Despite being shot at, the man continued the pursuit and was later spotted outside of the truck in the backyard of a home near Arlington Place, according to the department.

Deputies detained the man in the backyard. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

No law enforcement agents were injured, according to officials.

The San Diego Police Department is expected to review the deputy- involved shooting.