Burning car ignites brush fire near road in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A burning car ignited a brush fire that blackened about nine open acres of a hilly rural area near El Capitan High School Monday, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze in the 11000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside erupted shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had the spread of the flames halted by 2:15 p.m., said Frank LoCoco, a fire captain with the state agency.

The blaze, which burned across steep, rugged terrain, caused no reported structural damage.

A stretch of the roadway adjacent to the site of the fire was expected to remain closed into the late afternoon, LoCoco said.