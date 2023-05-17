Bus loads of illegal migrants being dropped off at transit centers in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of migrants arrived in Tijuana ahead of the expiration of Title 42, with hopes of seeking asylum in the United States.

Once Title 42 expired, United States Border Patrol officials began transporting the migrants to processing centers in the United States. Here in San Diego, many were taken to Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mission Valley where they were given shelter.

Bus loads of migrants were also reportedly dropped off at the San Diego International Airport, and some were dropped off at transit centers throughout San Diego County.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to explain the dangers of this system, and why he believes the federal government needs to close the border and enforce our immigration laws.

Mayor Wells told KUSI within the City of El Cajon, “We’re worried about having a humanitarian crisis.”

He also says, “I’m worried about an open border for a lot of reasons. I’m super worried about the fentanyl crisis, the sex trafficking, the criminals that are coming over, and the terrorist that are sneaking through.”