Business owners fear another shutdown is coming for San Diego County





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising the region’s total to 60,570 cases as health officials await data from the state Tuesday which could send the county into the most restrictive purple tier of its four-tiered reopening plan.

Local officials will find out Tuesday whether the county will sink into that purple tier as state officials reported Wednesday that San Diego County had an unadjusted new daily coronavirus case rate of 8.7 per 100,000. The adjusted case rate had dropped to 7.4 per 100,000, above the baseline of 7, qualifying the state for the purple tier. Last week’s unadjusted case rate was 7.8 per 100,000.

In recent weeks, the region had an unadjusted rate well above the purple tier guidelines, but a significant effort to increase the volume of tests had allowed for an adjustment to bring it back to the red, or substantial, tier. Testing has decreased slightly and case numbers are on the rise. It is likely the county will officially enter the purple tier Tuesday afternoon.

The state data reflect the previous week’s case data to determine where counties stand.

According to the reopening plan, a county has to report data exceeding a more restrictive tier’s guidelines for two consecutive weeks before being moved to that tier. A county then has to be in that tier for a minimum of three weeks before it may move to a less restrictive tier.

San Diego County has been in the red tier for months, skirting but ultimately avoiding the purple tier, which would necessitate the closure of almost all indoor operations of nonessential businesses.

If the county cannot drop its adjusted daily case rate below 7 per 100,000, indoor operations in locations such as restaurants, museums, places of worship, breweries and retail businesses will have to either close entirely, move to outdoor operations only or modify in other ways.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said retail operations, including indoor shopping centers, will be limited to 25% of building capacity, down from the current 50%. Schools, unless they have already restarted in-person learning, will be restricted to distance learning. K-12 schools already in session can continue, Wooten said.

“Cases are increasing in the region and it is vital that we take this virus seriously and recommit ourselves to the strategies that are proven to work,” she said Thursday. “Wear a face covering when you go out in public, stay six feet away from others and avoid crowds and large gatherings.”

As a result, Business owners continue to live in fear of another shutdown, and with COVID-19 cases on the rise, it is likely to happen for San Diego County.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Little Italy Business Association President, Marco Li Mandri, about the potential move to the most restrictive, Purple Tier, and what he thinks it means for business in his area.

One of the things Li Mandri pointed out was the fact that health officials continue to tell us private gatherings are causing the increase in cases, but moving back to the Purple Tier punishes businesses. Li Mandri doesn’t think that makes sense, and punishing business is not the right way to fight the virus.

Later on KUSI News, County Supervisor Jim Desmond touched on that, saying the restrictions of the Purple Tier have no correlation to the rising cases. Closing down businesses and churches won’t stop the virus when the cases are happening at private gatherings.

.@SanDiegoCounty may be forced back into the most restrictive, "Purple" tier of @GavinNewsom's reopening plan, closing indoor operations for many businesses. At the same time, health officials say most of the outbreaks are caused by private gatherings. Why shutdown businesses? pic.twitter.com/Mx4EuyRe8f — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 10, 2020