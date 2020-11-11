Business owners file lawsuit to end Governor Newsom’s reopening orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A couple of business owners in Central California have filed a lawsuit against the State of California asking that the state powers be restored to the legislative branch, and out of the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation Luke Wake, is representing the small business owners in the lawsuit, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain in more detail what he hopes to accomplish.