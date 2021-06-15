Business owners ‘Peaceful Protest’ against statewide COVID restrictions are a big success

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Even though June 15th marks the end of Governor Newsom’s color-coded system, it will have no impact on hundreds of businesses across San Diego County.

As you know, thousands of businesses across San Diego County ignored Governor Newsom’s overreaching color-coded reopening system, and stayed open throughout the pandemic, in order to avoid closing forever.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Attorney Michael Curran dozens of times as the list of businesses asking for his representation grew to nearly one thousand.

The businesses Curran represented represented stayed open as part of their constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest. Curran explained that their color-coded tiers were “red, white and blue.”

Plante spoke to various businesses owners who decided to defy Newsom’s orders and they all strongly stand by their decision to stay open.

For the most part, the businesses that presented the “peaceful protest” signage, were left alone by San Diego County enforcement efforts, and Curran said he is very proud of his work that kept thousands of San Diegans employed.

But to be clear, none of the COVID restrictions put in place by Gavin Newsom were laws, they were simply orders.