Businesses continue to open for outdoor and indoor services, indoor dining still restricted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 600 restaurants, bars, breweries, salons, and gyms have reopened for outdoor dining across San Diego County.

California is one of seven other states still restricting indoor dining.

New York plans to reopen indoor dining to 25% on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Michael Curran, Attorney from Curran & Curran Law, spoke with KUSI about the movement to open businesses.