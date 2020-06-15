Businesses damaged in La Mesa protests will get funds through online process

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An online registration process is now available for operators of La Mesa businesses that were damaged or destroyed amid looting that followed demonstrations against police brutality to receive money from the La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund.

The East County Economic Development Council is supporting the effort initiated through the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce and La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. The ECEDC will receive and manage the applications.

“We had one single objective at this stage of this process: making registration and documentation as easy and quick as possible,” said Jo-Marie Diamond, the council’s president and CEO.

Businesses can register through an online form on the council’s website. Applicants able to complete their registration by June 26 and have it verified will be part of the Phase I distribution. The distribution of a flat stipend — to be determined — to each verified business will begin the week of June 29.

Three-quarters of the total amount raised will be distributed in Phase 1, with funds held back for later relief applications, expenses and unanticipated needs.

Remaining funds, including additional donations received after June 26, will be distributed in Phase 2, with the intention of closing the fund by the end of July.

Businesses will be asked to upload photos of the damage, plus verification of their address and ownership via the online form. All qualified recipients will receive the same amount of money from the fund, depending on the total amount raised.

The La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund was created using a GoFundMe page by the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation to help businesses in La Mesa. The fund reached $50,000 in a single day and $100,000 by the second day and currently totals more than $200,000.

The La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund is still accepting donations. Visit https://eastcountychamber.org/ for the donation link.

Starting this week, La Mesa businesses damaged by rioting, can apply on-line for funds developed through GoFundMe started by San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce pic.twitter.com/dSmEEs1US6 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) June 15, 2020