Businesses gear up for California’s indoor mask mandate to end

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California State mask mandate for public spaces expires today. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Rudford’s in North Park, to get reactions from the business owners.

Vaccinated individuals can ditch their masks at midnight, unfortunately unvaccinated people have to remain masked.

“It’s a great day if you want to forget everything that happened over the past two years” said Rudford Owner, Jeff Kacha. They had to cut 32 employees to keep the business functioning during the Pandemic.

Later on in the morning, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Old Cal Coffee in San Marcos, to talk with their business owners about the mask mandate expiring.