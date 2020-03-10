Businesses in Convoy District seeing major decline in customers due to coronavirus fears





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With Coronavirus scares coming very close to home in San Diego, many Asian-owned businesses are seeing a major decline in customers.

According to City Councilman Chris Cate, there are 30,000 Asian/Pacific Islander-owned businesses in San Diego County alone, and scares about the respiratory illness coronavirus — which is believed to have started in Wuhan, China — have slowed trade.

“One in every three District 6 residents is of Asian American descent. While everyone must be vigilant at this time to ensure the coronavirus is not spreading, this should not deter individuals from shopping, dining, and supporting San Diego’s small businesses.” Cate said. “I am reminding everyone that it is business as usual in the Convoy District.”

The Convoy District is in the Pacific Triangle bounded by the 805, 52, and 163 freeways. This 2-square mile area consist of hundreds of shops specializing in Asian products and services, supermarkets, tea houses, cafes, karaoke bars and entertainment venues as well as day-to-day service related shops.