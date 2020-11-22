Businesses in Coronado adjust to purple tier restrictions

CORONADO (KUSI) – Purple-tier restrictions require many nonessential businesses to move to outdoor-only operations. These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.

Chez Loma in Coronado is open after making adjustments following purple tier restrictions.

Sweat Circuit Gym in Coronado has also moved equipment outside.

They will be handing out meal packages for families in need Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.