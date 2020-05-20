Businesses in North Park prepare to reopen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Around San Diego County, restaurants are getting ready for the day when customers can finally return to the dining rooms.

However, it’s not quite as simple as just pulling out the tables again.

Lara Worm, the owner of Bivouac Ciderworks in north park said the last two months have been a struggle. She’s lost about 75 percent of the revenue she made before the pandemic and she’s laid off some of her employees.

Currently, her business is strictly take-out. Like other restaurant owners, she said she’s pleased about state and county regulatory changes that will allow restaurants to resume dine-in service, but Worm said that doesn’t mean she isn’t worried about the measures it will take to open up again.

Reopening Bivouac Ciderworks presents new hurdles, such as finding employees who want to come back to work.

She said restaurant workers who rely on tips may have a tough choice deciding if they want to work through a slower start with fewer tips or the have the more certain guarantee of an unemployment check.

She’s also had to think about whether she will have the cash reserves to buy inventory and how much she can spend on food and alcohol if she’s not sure about how much business she’ll have when the doors reopen.

Worm said she’ll also have to think about the rules regarding sanitation and temperature checks, and ensure that staff members get the proper training on the new public health requirements.

Even though restaurants may get the go-ahead in the next few days to resume their dine-in service, Worm said she may wait for a while

before reopening.

“I want to make sure I get it right,” Worm said.