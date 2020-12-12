Businesses plan to reopen citing constitutionally protected right to protest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several restaurant, salon and gym owners are protesting California’s regional stay-at-home order.

The businesses plan to continue operating with safety measures as a form of their constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest.

The attorney representing these business owners, Michael Curran of Curran & Curran, joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to explain why these businesses have come to the conclusion to use their constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest to resume business operations amid the regional stay-at-home order.

Michael Curran supplied KUSI News with the following press release detailing the businesses plan to reopen:

Curran & Curran law has consulted with and recently met with several groups of tired, but fed up and courageous restaurant, bar and brewery as well as Salons and Gym owners who are now determined to take action against arbitrary continuing Governor Newsom and Public Safety Officer Wilma Wooten alleged “public safety” Government Stay in and business shut down orders, beginning today December 11, 2020.

As part of a “constitutionally protected peaceful protest against unconstitutional, unfounded government orders￼” San Diego and North County Restaurants are fed up, they have coordinated together to stand up and fight.

They stress to their customers and patrons, they are continuing to follow recommended safety protocols for the the protection of the public and their employees, but as of today they are “open for business.”

They will be posting notices at their Restaurants, Bars and Breweries, Salons and Gyms they are exercising their Constitutionally protected 1st Amendment Rights to peacefully protest in various personalized versions of the following;

“Dear Customers/Patrons,

We are following all recommended safety protocols for your protection and ours.

Please consider the moral dilemma we face in light of this latest round of roller coaster alleged “Public Safety” Stay In and Shut Down Businesses, government orders, directing us to again shut down. Already 60% of San Diego Restaurants, Salons and Gyms have gone out of business likely for good. If we shut down again, we will be forced to again layoff 85% of our staff knowing full well that unemployment won’t sustain them through this holiday shut down and without federal stimulus support for small businesses, they simply won’t have a job to return to.

Thus, on balance we have made the considered decision, with the consult of our counsel, to re-open our restaurants, bars, breweries, Salons and Gyms as a 1st Amendment Constitutionally protected peaceful protest against unconstitutional, scientifically unfounded and arbitrary government orders…”

Look for many of your favorite San Diego and North County Restaurants, Bars, Breweries, Salons and Gyms to reopen/remain open today and tonight. If the Governor can go out to eat, so can “We the People…”

Please make reservations and support your local hard working Restaurants, Bars, Breweries, Salons, Gyms and other small business by frequenting their struggling business starting today, during the holiday season and New Year.