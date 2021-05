Businessman John Cox runs to replace Gov. Newsom in recall election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for a critique of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s governance and what he believes he can do for the state as the next governor.

Recently, California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber announced that enough signatures have been verified from the recall Gov. Newsom campaign to ensure an election takes place later in the year.