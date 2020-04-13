Busting false claims on products that claim to boost immunity against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all navigate a new normal amidst the coronavirus crisis, the National Consumers League (NCL) is dedicated to keeping consumers safe from harmful and mislabeled products.

Sally Greenberg is the Executive Director of the National Consumers League (NCL) and she talked to Good Morning San Diego on the proliferating false claims that CBD products can help treat the coronavirus.

NCL started Consumers for Safe CBD, in partnership with the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) last year in response to the proliferation of untested and unregulated CBD products in the marketplace.