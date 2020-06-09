Why you should buy a home when interest rates are low





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fed is meeting on Wednesday, and rates could move in either direction in the short term; however, long-term- the Fed will continue to keep rates low and do whatever it can to help the economy grow, according to realtor, Kara Kay.

If interest rates are at record lows, it may be a good time to buy, as you will pay a reduced cost for the privilege of borrowing money.

Consider that, before 2020, the lowest rate recorded for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 3.31% reached in late 2012. In March 2020 that was briefly beat when rates dipped to 3.29%

Kay said for example on a $500,000 loan, the difference between a 3% and 4% interest rate equals roughly $300 more per month, over a span of 30 years that’s $18,000.

“Even if we did see a 3% dip in the market, a property listed at $500,000, would be reduced by about $15,000. If that happens, rates are more than likely to go up so using this example alone – rates going up 1% means $18,000 over time, and a 3% dip in the market would equal $15,000,” said Kay.

Timing the market is extremely difficult when it comes to balancing interest rates and property prices. Kay’s advice is always to stay in tune with your personal finances and purchase at the time that is best for you.