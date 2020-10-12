CA-43 candidate Joe Collins discusses his campaign to “retire Maxime Waters”

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – The November election is just weeks away and one race in Los Angeles is gaining attention.

Republican and Navy veteran Joe Collins is running for congress against representative Maxine Waters in the 43rd District and he has released a new campaign ad attacking Waters.

Collins joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign and recent endorsement from President Donald Trump.

The 43rd District covers the southern part of Los Angeles County and includes portions of the cities of Los Angeles and Torrance.