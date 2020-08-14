CA-49 candidate Brian Maryott hosts ‘Salute to Service’ event honoring military personnel and veterans





VISTA (KUSI) – Republican candidate for the 49th Congressional District, Brian Maryott, invites the public to attend a special evening honoring the women and men of the United States military. The free event will include the presentation of colors, free food, music and outdoor activities.

A moment of silence will be held in memory of the 9 troops who recently lost their lives off San Clemente Island after their tank sank.

Brian Maryott discussed the event, and why he decided to host an event like this, on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

Maryott is running against Rep. Mike Levin who currently represents the 49th Congressional District.