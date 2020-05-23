CA-49 candidate Brian Maryott urges moving into Phase 3 of reopening to prevent small businesses from closing permanently

SAN CLEMENTE (KUSI) – Former Mayor of San Juan Capistrano, current San Juan Capistrano City Councilman, and Republican candidate for the 49th Congressional District, Brian Maryott, brought together a group of small business owners who are still ineligible to reopen under Governor Newsom’s most recent guidelines.

Many of the businesses owners in attendance at Maryott’s event have owned their businesses for decades. They are pleading to Governor Newsom to allow them to reopen or they will be forced to close their doors for good due to financial reasons.

Brian Maryott discussed the event, and what message the small business owners want Governor Newsom to hear with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes.

Maryott is facing off against Democrat Congressman Mike Levin in the November election.

Shortly we’ll be joining the evening news hour on @KUSINews to discuss business owners who are in jeopardy of being left behind as our state begins to reopen. Please join us.https://t.co/9mv20T7Iws pic.twitter.com/DyS5umYD1r — Brian L. Maryott (@brianlmaryott) May 23, 2020