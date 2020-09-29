CA-49 GOP candidate Brian Maryott announces his Coalition of Veterans to highlight military support





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott, Republican candidate for Congress in District 49, announced his coalition of Veterans Tuesday morning on Good Morning San Diego.

The “Veterans for Maryott” Coalition is comprised of over 150 prominent veterans and retired service members across San Diego and Orange County according to Maryott.

Brian said he is “proud and honored to be supported by so many from the military community, as we are home to one of the largest Marine bases in the country here in CD-49, Camp Pendleton.”

Maryott also discussed the reasons so many veterans are supporting his race for Congress.

Brian Maryott is running against Incumbent Mike Levin on November 3, 2020.

California’s 49th Congressional District includes Southern Orange County and western San Diego County.